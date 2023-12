Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Eric Lewis, 57, was killed on Wednesday in a hit-and-run after a truck hit him in a work zone on the I-495. Maryland State Police have identified the suspect, a 39-year-old man from Henrico County, Virginia.

Lewis was a foreman for a mobile tree trimming company and the crew were unloading their equipment when he was hit. Officials say that charges are pending the outcome of an investigation.