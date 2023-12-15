NATIONAL NEWS – Boston mayor defends exclusive holiday party for elected officials of color

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Michelle Wu, Boston’s first Asian American mayor, defended her decision to host a holiday only for elected officials of color. A member of Wu’s staff mistakenly sent the party’s invitation to the entire council instead of only officials of color.

According to Wu, the “Elected of Color Holiday Party” has been held for more than a decade. “There are many events that are private events for all sorts of groups, so we’ve clarified that and look forward to seeing everyone at one of the dozens of opportunities to celebrate the holidays,” said Wu.





