MARYLAND NEWS – 3 hospitalized after assault by a car in attempted murder case

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Three people were hospitalized on Thursday after being hit by a car near the Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse. The victims were an elderly woman aged 79 and two males aged 22 and 18. Two of the victims remain in serious condition while the 22-year-old was released from the hospital, according to authorities.

Authorities have released an arrest warrant for the vehicle’s driver, Walter Giovanni Marquez-Aviles, 44, of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Aviles is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree assault according to the Rockville City Police Department.





