VIRGINIA NEWS – Prince William County polygamous family with 17 children displaced by house fire

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A Prince William County family of 20 have been displaced after their house caught on fire. The polygamous family consisting of Mykal Coles, and his two wives Jasmine and Alicia, share 17 children together. None of the children were home at the time of the fire and one of the wives, Jasmine, was able to escape the home without any injuries, according to officials.

“This family, consisting of hardworking professionals and their minor and infant children, has lost all their belongings and their home in this tragic event. 17 children and 3 adults are displaced,” states the GoFundMe created to help the family. “The immediate needs of this family are immense – they require funds to secure a rental home, purchase basic furniture, provide food and clothing for the children, and start the challenging process of rebuilding their lives from scratch. Currently, they are staying in two hotel rooms, but this arrangement is only temporary, and they urgently need your support to find a stable living situation.” You can donate using this GoFundMe link.