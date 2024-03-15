BREAKING NEWS – Judge rules DA Fani Willis can continue with Trump’s Georgia election case, but…

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Judge Scott McAfee overseeing the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants ruled on Friday that District Attorney Fani Willis or prosecutor Nathan Wade must step down from the case. Willis was accused by one of Trump’s co-defendants, Michael Roman, for taking vacations with Wade funded by his compensation from working on the case.

“The District Attorney may choose to step aside, along with the whole of her office, and refer the prosecution to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council for reassignment,” stated McAfee’s ruling. “Alternatively, SADA Wade can withdraw, allowing the District Attorney, the Defendants, and the public to move forward without his presence or remuneration distracting from and potentially compromising the merits of this case.”





