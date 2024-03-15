Trending
NATIONAL NEWS – Nearly 1,000 Dollar Tree’s and Family Dollars across the country to close

By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Dollar Tree announced the company’s plan to close 30 stores after declining sales in 2023. Family Dollar, which is owned by Dollar Tree, will also close 600 stores this year and several more in the following years. Dollar Tree bought Family Dollar in 2015 for $8.5 billion.  

“As a result of this review, we plan on closing approximately 600 Family Dollar stores in the first half of fiscal 2024,” stated a press release from the company. “Additionally, approximately 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores will close over the next several years at the end of each store’s current lease term.”



