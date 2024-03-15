MARYLAND NEWS – Montgomery County released new $7.1 billion budget

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Montgomery County released the new $7.1 billion fiscal year operating budget and it does not include tax increases for residents. $3.3 billion of the budget goes to the Montgomery County Public Schools.

“To continue to thrive, we must be able to provide businesses with access to talented employees and good infrastructure; provide residents with access to quality education and employment opportunities, affordable housing, safe neighborhoods, and a transportation infrastructure system that works well; ensure that our most vulnerable neighbors remain housed and have access to services so they can live healthy and thriving lives; attract talent to County government to deliver the services residents demand most; and address climate change, which is a threat to our very existence,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “This budget addresses each of these challenges.”





