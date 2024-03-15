NATIONAL NEWS – Judge denies Trump’s motion to dismiss charges in documents case

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon denied one of two motions from former President Donald Trump to dismiss charges he’s facing in his classified documents case. Trump is accused of withholding classified documents that he took from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and lying about it to investigators.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the statute regarding the classified documents were unclear. “Although the Motion raises various arguments warranting serious consideration, the Court ultimately determines, following lengthy oral argument, that resolution of the overall question presented depends too greatly on contested instructional questions about still-fluctuating definitions of statutory terms/phrases as charged,” stated Cannon in her ruling.