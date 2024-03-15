Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Hulu and Disney+ will enact their new subscriber agreement which will now restrict viewership to individual households. Beginning on March 14, viewers who watch on shared accounts will need to create their own Hulu account and pay an individual subscription.

“Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household,” said the company’s new subscriber agreement. ““Household” means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein. We may, in our sole discretion, analyze the use of your account to determine compliance with this agreement. If we determine, in our sole discretion, that you have violated this agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this agreement.”





