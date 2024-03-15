WORLD NEWS – South Africans who fight with Israeli forces will be arrested, says foreign minister

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

South Africa’s foreign minister Naledi Pandor announced that any citizens who fight in the Israeli armed forces in Gaza will be arrested when they return to South Africa. Pandor also stated that those with dual South African and Israeli citizenship may be stripped of their South African citizenship.

“I have already issued a statement alerting those who are South African and are fighting alongside or in the Israeli Defense Forces: We are ready. When you come home, we are going to arrest you,” said Pandor.





