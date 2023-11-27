VIRGINIA NEWS – Felony charges filed against off-duty District officer who evaded Virginia State Troopers

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Virginia State Police arrested D.C. police officer Peter McCauley after he evaded a trooper’s attempt to pull him over and caused a motor vehicle accident. He was going 40 miles over the speed limit when the trooper attempted to initiate the traffic stop. The crash happened on Thanksgiving Day morning after McCauley failed to stop at a red light on an exit ramp.

McCauley is charged with a felony for eluding police and has been placed on “non-contact status” according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He has been a member of the police force since June 2020.





