MARYLAND NEWS – Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2021 Applebee’s shooting

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

David Yates, 24, was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Anthony Evans in a 2021 drive-by shooting in front of a Forestville, Maryland Applebee’s Grill and Bar. According to prosecutors, two other people were injured in the shooting.

“This was a cold-blooded murder, which is unacceptable in Prince George’s County,” said Prince George’s County State Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “He [Anthony Evans] has two children who no longer have a father on Earth. The sentences that we ask for take that into consideration; all life is precious.”





