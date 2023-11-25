MARYLAND NEWS – Montgomery County nominates new fire chief

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Charles Bailey has been nominated to become Montgomery County’s new fire chief. He currently serves as the operations chief and has worked with the Montgomery County Fire and EMS for almost 34 years. Bailey was born and raised in Bethesda, Maryland.

“There has been no time in my life where I wasn’t in some way connected, either living in Montgomery County or working here,” said Bailey. “I’m poised to be in a place here, where my primary job, it’s not just service to the people who live here, but service of the organization.”





