POLITICS – Republican Rep. Ken Buck to resign from Congress

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Republican Rep. Ken Buck, R-CO announced that he will be resigning from Congress next week. Buck has served as the representative for Colorado’s 4th District since 2014.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado’s 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years. I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years,” said Buck in a statement posted to social media. “Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week. I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family.”





