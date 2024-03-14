NATIONAL NEWS – House passes bill to force ByteDance to divest or have TikTok banned

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The House voted to pass a bill to force China-owned company ByteDance to divest from TikTok. In a vote of 352-6, the bill passed on Wednesday now goes to the Senate. If passed in the Senate, TikTok would have 165 days after the bill is signed by the President to divest from ByteDance or the platform will be banned nationwide. Lawmakers claim that TikTok is a threat to national security.

“TikTok is a national security threat,” said Rep. Buddy Carter, R-GA, in a post to social media. “If it wants to remain active in the United States, it MUST divest from the #CCP [Chinese Communist Party]. The choice is yours, TikTok.”





