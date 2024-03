Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

District Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the new Secure D.C. Omnibus Amendment Act of 2024 into law on Monday. Under the 100-page bill some of the changes include gun penalties being strengthened and the creation of drug-free zones. Certain components of the bill will take effect immediately.

“This is a day of celebration,” said Bowser at the press conference for the bill signing. “And a day to mark how we make our city safer and stronger.”