POLITICS NEWS – Trump gains endorsements following Nikki Haley’s campaign suspense

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced her presidential campaign suspension on Wednesday. Haley did not endorse former President Donald Trump following her concession.

Trump received endorsements from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday. “Voters in the Commenwealth and across the country have spoken loudly for President Donald J. Trump and I endorse him for President of the United States,” said Youngkin in a post on social media. “His record record on border security, restoring American leadership around the world, reducing taxes and lowering the cost of living for all Americans stands in stark contrast to the open borders, failed leadership on the global stage, rampant inflation and higher costs of today. It’s time to unite around strong leadership and policies that grow our great nation, not four more years of President Biden.”





