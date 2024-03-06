NATIONAL NEWS – Michael Moore tells MSNBC Biden’s dropping parachutes with food to starving Palestinians is ‘A joke… this is not a joke’

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Academy Award winning director Michael Moore told MSNBC that President Joe Biden is “gambling” with American democracy. “Gambling by aligning himself [Biden] with an authoritarian in Tel Aviv. Someone who is facing a number of felonious charges, who was supposed to stand trial this past fall and that all got shoved aside because now there’s a war,” said Moore. He continued by criticizing Biden over his plans to continue airdropping aid into Gaza. “Why would you risk that, President Biden? Why?” said Moore. “This is when you need to be a politician. What you should do is the moral thing, which is stop the carpet-bombing, stop the slaughter, make sure aid comes in — don’t be dropping aid with parachutes like it was some kind of Looney Tunes cartoon. You know, you’ve got two million people starving to death, and you’re dropping a few hundred parachutes? Is that a joke? Is that like the ice cream, announcing we’re going to have a ceasefire by Monday. You know, this is not funny. This is not a joke.”

Moore continued, “Why is there an open air prison called Gaza for 15 years? You know, when people are in prison, it’s because they’ve committed a crime. Can somebody tell me right now tell me what the crime is that the Palestinian people, as a root of people, have committed? What is the crime? Because according to my knowledge of history, the enemies of Israel… the Jewish people who have been persecuted for 5,000 years — for the last 2,000 years, most of the persecution has come from white European centric Christians, that’s been your enemy. No Palestinian helped to build Auschwitz. No Palestinian stood on the docks of New York City when boat loads of Jewish refugees tried to escape the Holocaust came here to be protected by this country and were turned away at the docks in New York and sent back to Germany to die. No Palestinian did that. No Palestinian ran the Spanish Inquisition. Your enemy, your enemy is not the Palestinian people, it is white Christian European people who have been slaughtering Jews for the last 2,000 years. Let’s just call it for what it is.”





