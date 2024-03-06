POLITICS – Congressman Jamie Raskin announces plan to ‘revive’ legislation to disqualify insurrectionist from holding office

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Congressman Jamie Raskin, D-MD, announced that he and his colleagues are working on “reviving” legislation that would disqualify someone who committed insurrection from holding office. Raskin’s announcement comes after the Supreme Court ruled that Colorado had to show former President Donald Trump on their state’s ballot despite his role in the Jan. 6, 2022 insurrection.

“The Supreme Court punted and said it’s up to Congress to act,” said Raskin. “I am working with a number of my colleagues… to revive legislation that we had to set up a process by which we could determine that someone who committed insurrection is disqualified by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.”





