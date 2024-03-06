POLITICS NEWS – Nikki Haley suspends presidential campaign after winning in Vermont

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced that she is suspending her presidential campaign on Wednesday. Haley only won one state, Vermont, throughout her race for presidency. Former President Donald Trump has dominated the race for the Republican nomination.

“I end my campaign with the same words I began it from the Book of Joshua. I direct them to all Americans, but especially to so many of the women and girls out there who put their faith in our campaign,” said Haley in a post to social media. “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. For God will be with you wherever you go. In this campaign, I have seen our country’s greatness. From the bottom of my heart – thank you America. God bless.”





