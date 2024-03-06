NATIONAL NEWS – Mark Cuban backs President Biden in election, says he would vote for him even if he was ‘given his last rites’

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Billionaire and Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban expressed his support for President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. “If they were having his last wake and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden,” said Cuban in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Cuban was at the White House on Monday attending a roundtable about drug prices. Cuban co-founded Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Co. in January 2022. Although Cuban has been criticized by Republicans for using his company to support diversity, equity, and inclusion, his company’s value has grown.





