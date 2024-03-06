Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»NATIONAL NEWS – Supreme Court rules that Trump should appear on Colorado ballot

NATIONAL NEWS – Supreme Court rules that Trump should appear on Colorado ballot

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump will remain on the ballot in Colorado. The Colorado Supreme Court voted to remove Trump from the ballot in December citing the insurrection clause in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The court was unanimous in their opinion that a state can not keep a presidential candidate off of the ballot. 

“Because the Constitution makes Congress, rather than the States, responsible for enforcing Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment against federal officeholders and candidates, the Colorado Supreme Court erred in ordering former President Trump excluded from the 2024 Presidential primary ballot,” stated the court. “BIG WIN FOR AMERICA,” said Trump on a post to social media.



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.