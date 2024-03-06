Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Janice Burgess, creator of ‘The Backyardigans’ dies at 72

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Janice Burgess, creator of ‘The Backyardigans’ dies at 72

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Entertainment, Features

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Janice Burgess, the creator of Nickelodeon’s “The Backyardigans” died on Saturday at age 72. Burgess died in hospice care after a battle with breast cancer, according to longtime friend and creator of Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr., Brown Johnson. Burgess was the executive producer for Nick Jr. and a two-time Daytime Emmy winner. 

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of one of the great architects of Nick Jr. and creator of the globally beloved series, ‘The Backyardigans,’” said Nickelodeon in a statement. “Janice was one of the greats–inherently creative and kind, and dedicated to the preschool audience everywhere.”



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.