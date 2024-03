Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

France became the first country to make abortion a constitutional right on Monday. The French Parliament voted 780 to 72 in favor of enshrining abortion rights.

“French pride, universal message,” said French President Emmanuel Macron in a post to social media. “Let us celebrate together the entry of a new freedom guaranteed in the Constitution by the first sealing ceremony in our history open to the public. See you this March 8, International Women’s Rights Day.”