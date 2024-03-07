NATIONAL NEWS – Eight students shot while waiting at a Philadelphia bus stop

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Eight students were shot as they waited at a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania bus stop on Wednesday afternoon. Three suspects fired more than 30 times into a crowd of students and hit the eight students. Seven of the victims have been placed in stable condition except for one who remains in critical condition after being shot nine times. The Philadephia police are still actively looking for the suspects, the three shooters and one getaway driver.

“11 young people shot over three days in our City in or near public transit locations. Enough is enough,” said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. “This horrible incident, like the ones earlier this week, strengthens my resolve to do everything we can – everything we must – to make all our neighborhoods safe once again.”





