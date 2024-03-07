NATIONAL NEWS – National Guard deployed in New York City subway stations

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the deployment of the National Guard to conduct random bag searches in some of city’s subway stations. When asked what if the subway riders don’t want their bags searched Hochul responded, “Go home. We’re not going to search you. You can say no, but you’re not taking the subway.” This deployment comes after a rise in violent incidents across the New York subway system.

“Anyone looking to do harm or spread fear on our subways — you will be caught. Plain and simple,” said Hochul in a video. “There will be consequences. This has to end. New Yorkers deserve no less.”





