SPORTS NEWS – New sports arena deal not included in Virginia budget spending plan

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Virginia budget spending plan set to take up on Saturday does not include the arena bill that would move Monumental Sports and Entertainment, including the Washington Wizards and Capitals, from the District to Northern Virginia. Virginia lawmakers continued to voice their concerns that the deal was not good for the Commonwealth and it’s taxpayers.

“I believe that the Senate is about to make a colossal mistake,” said Youngkin in front of the state’s Capitol. “And it reflects the fact that three months ago I had the privilege to announce a truly unprecedented opportunity to welcome two professional sports teams to Virginia. The opportunity, as all of you, know which came together over many months of working very closely to represent the very best interests of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The very best interest of taxpayers and to do it in a way that could put Virginia truly, truly in a position that we had a win, a big win for the Commonwealth.”





