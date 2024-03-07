WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – DC Council approves anti-crime bill

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The D.C. Council approved the Secure DC Omnibus Amendment Act of 2024, an anti-crime bill, on Tuesday. The council voted unanimously 12-0, while Ward 8 Council member Trayon White voted “present” on the bill. Under this new bill there are over 100 legislative interventions including district officers being allowed to make “necessary investigative stops” when an individual is wearing a mask or face covering and DNA now being able to be collected at arrest for felonies and sexual abuse misdemeanors.

“Passing and implementing Secure DC is a critical step in the work to build a safer DC by rebalancing our public safety and justice ecosystem in favor of safety and accountability,” said District Mayor Muriel Bowser in a statement. “Today, I am grateful for all the people who made their voices heard and demanded action.”





