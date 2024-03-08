WORLD NEWS – Sweden officially joins NATO

Sweden officially joined NATO on Thursday making them the 32nd member of the intergovernmental military alliance. Sweden known for their neutrality in both World War I and World War II requested to join the alliance following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“Ukraine has always supported Sweden in its pursuit of NATO membership, and I thank Sweden for its support of our country,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “There will be a day when Sweden will be able to congratulate Ukraine on joining the alliance as well. Together, we are always stronger.”