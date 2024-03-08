NATIONAL NEWS – Judge denies Trump’s request to delay in $83.3 million defamation judgment

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan denied former President Donald Trump’s request on Thursday for three extra days to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll. A jury’s verdict in January found that Trump did defame Carroll by denying that he sexually abused her in 1996. Trump’s payment is due Monday.

“Mr. Trump’s current situation is a result of his own dilatory actions,” said Kaplan in his order. “He has had since January 26 to organize his finances with the knowledge that he might need to bond this judgment.”





