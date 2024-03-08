NATIONAL NEWS – Independent report finds no misconduct from Uvalde police’s response to mass school shooting

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

An independent private investigator, Jesse Prado, found that none of the initial Uvalde police officers who responded to the Uvalde, Texas Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24, 2022, committed any serious acts of misconduct. 19 students and two teachers were killed and 17 others were injured. The officers waited outside around 77 minutes before they decided to breach the classroom and kill the gunman, Salvador Ramos.

“How does he [Prado] sleep at night knowing that this is what he had to say?” said Felisha Martinez who lost her son, Xavier, in the shooting. ““He hurt all of us today… There was cops already in there, and they didn’t do nothing. They froze. Us parents, families were willing to go into that school, willing to give their lives for them to get them out.”





