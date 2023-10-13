POLITICS – House Majority Leader Steve Scalise drops speakership bid

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced he was dropping out of the speaker’s race on Thursday. “I just shared with my colleagues that I’m withdrawing my name as a candidate for the speaker designee,” Scalise told reporters.

The other front-runner for speaker is Rep. Jim Jordan, who has not been able to secure enough support behind him to gain the role. Multiple Republicans have expressed their opposition to Jordan becoming speaker. The House remains paralyzed as they try to determine a candidate that would garner the majority of the House’s support in votes.





