NATIONAL NEWS – Trump criticized for his comments against Israel’s Netanyahu

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump is currently under fire for his comments about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday night. “I’ll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down,” Trump told the rally crowd in West Palm Beach, Florida. “That was a very terrible thing, I will say that.” Trump also referred to Hezbollah as “viscous and smart” when he mentioned Israel’s military intelligence in regards to the Hamas attack.

“Terrorists have murdered at least 1,200 Israelis and 22 Americans and are holding more hostage, so it is absurd that anyone, much less someone running for President, would choose now to attack our friend and ally, Israel, much less praise Hezbollah terrorists as ‘very smart.’ ” shared Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on social media. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates called Trump’s comments “dangerous and unhinged” stating, “It’s completely lost on us why any American would ever praise an Iran-backed terrorist organization as ‘smart.’”





