MARYLAND NEWS – Morgan State University will build a wall around campus following shooting

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Five individuals were shot at Morgan State University Oct. 3 during the school’s homecoming festivities. On Tuesday, Morgan State University leaders announced the plan to build a wall around the campus and the addition of security personnel at entrances and exits.

The wall would extend the existing barriers resulting in 90% of the campus being enclosed. “We’re doing this, let me be clear, not to keep out our neighbors and our community writ large; we are doing it to keep out the bad actors,” said university President David Wilson.





