NATIONAL NEWS – Strike negotiations between Hollywood studios and actors are suspended

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Hollywood studios announced on Wednesday that they have suspended contract negotiations with actors. In a press release the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said “After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction.” The actors union released the following statement to social media “It is with profound disappointment that we report the industry CEOs have walked away from the bargaining table after refusing to counter our last offer. We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week, they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began.”

In September, the Writers Guild of America reached a tentative agreement during their strike with the Hollywood studios. On Monday, the end of their strike was finalized with 99% of the writers guild voting to ratify their contract.





