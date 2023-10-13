WORLD NEWS – Palestinian-American family stuck in Gaza feel ‘abandoned’ by the U.S.

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Haneen Okal, a Palestinian-American who traveled back to Gaza with her three young children after being away for more than 10 years, is now stuck in Gaza. Okal and her family live in New Jersey and two of her three children were born and raised in the U.S.

Okal’s husband, Abdulla is currently at their home in New Jersey and has been pleading with the U.S. embassy for help. “Unfortunately, the U.S. embassy is not helping. We feel abandoned,” said Okal. The Biden administration is currently working with Israel and Egypt about a safe passage out for American citizens.





