MARYLAND NEWS – Teen suspect in Morgan State homecoming shooting arrested in DC

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday in D.C. in connection with the Oct. 3 shooting at Morgan State University that wounded five people. Officials have also issued a warrant for an 18-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.

“We will not rest until Williams is in custody,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley. “While we take comfort in knowing that a suspect has been captured, we must understand that this investigation is still ongoing and won’t be concluded until everyone involved in the shooting is apprehended,” the university’s president David Wilson released in a statement.





