VIRGINIA NEWS – Former Fairfax County indicted for fatally shooting unarmed man outside Tysons mall

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Sgt. Wesley Shifflett was indicted on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm by a special grand jury. Shifflett allegedly fatally shot Timothy Johnson near Tysons Corner Center Mall on Feb. 22.

A grand jury declined to indict Shifflett on any charges in April, which led to Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano to request a special grand jury, citing that the original jurors didn’t receive all of the information regarding the case. “I’m so grateful to God for just this victory in this small step in the process, because what I’m cognizant of is, a lot of families, this is not their story,” said Johnson’s mother, Melissa Johnson.





