WORLD NEWS – Humanitarian aid for starving, injured Palestinians stuck at Gaza-Egypt border

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Palestinians trapped in Gaza are dangerously close to running out of food, water, and medical supplies following a complete blockade by Israel in response to Hamas’ attack. “We are putting a complete siege on Gaza … No electricity, no food, no water, no gas – it’s all closed,” said Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Oct. 9.

Trucks carrying aid have been waiting at the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt for days waiting for a ceasefire so that they can enter. Human rights groups have said that Israel is violating international law with their siege on basic necessities entering Gaza. “Gaza is being strangled and it seems that the world right now has lost its humanity,” said United Nations Relief and Works Agency Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.





