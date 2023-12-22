NATIONAL NEWS – Vin Diesel, star of ‘Fast and Furious’ accused of sexual battery by former assistant

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Vin Diesel, known for his role in “Fast and Furious” has been accused of sexual battery by his former assistant, Asta Jonasson, who worked for him in 2010. Jonnason claims that Diesel forced her to commit sexual acts with him in his hotel room and then she was fired by his sister, Samantha Vincent, hours later. Jonasson is suing Diesel, his production company One Race Productions, and his sister Samantha Vincent for sexual battery, creating a hostile work environment, wrongful termination, and negligent supervision.

“Employers must protect and defend people when they speak up about sexual assault and harassment,” said Jonasson’s attorney, Claire-Lise Kutlay. “We hope Ms. Jonasson’s courageous decision to come forward helps create lasting change and empowers other survivors.”





