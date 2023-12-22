NATIONAL NEWS – Former NBA G League player allegedly arrested for murder

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Chance Comanche, 27, was arrested in Sacramento, California for the alleged murder of Marayna Rodgers. Comanche and his former girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, allegedly strangled Rodgers and then dumped and buried her body in a ditch in Las Vegas.

Comanche is being held without bond in Sacramento as he awaits a transfer to Nevada, where he will face murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges. Before his arrest, he was playing for the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League partner of the Sacramento Kings.





