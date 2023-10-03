NATIONAL NEWS – Missing 9-year-old in New York reunited with her family after 2 days, suspect arrested

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Charlotte Sena, 9, went missing while on a camping trip at New York State Park on Sept. 30. She had been taken while riding her bike by herself in the park.

Sena’s family received a ransom note at their home on Monday, when the suspect, Craig Nelson Ross, Jr., 47, drove to Sena’s home and dropped off the note himself. Officers were present at the time and police were able to test the note through their databases for a fingerprint match. Police found Sena hidden in a cabinet in Ross’ camper van. Ross was arraigned and charged with first-degree kidnapping and is being held without bail at Saratoga County Jail.





