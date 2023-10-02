POLITICS – Governor Newsom selects Laphonza Butler, first LGBTQ senator in California, to replace Feinstein

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will designate Laphonza Butler to fill the seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Butler is the president of EMILY’s List, which is “the nation’s largest resource dedicated to electing Democratic pro-choice women to office,” according to the committee’s website.

Butler served as the senior strategist for Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign. She will be the first openly LGBTQ person to represent California in the Senate and the third Black woman in history to serve in the Senate. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, and Barbara Lee are currently running for Feinstein’s seat, and if Butler chooses, she would be unrestricted in joining the running for the seat in 2024.





