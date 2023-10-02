NATIONAL NEWS – Congressional Democrats narrowly avoids government shutdown with last minute temporary bill

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Just hours before the government was set to shut down, the Senate voted 88-9 to approve temporary funding to keep the government funded until Nov. 17. The bipartisan bill does not include any additional aid to Ukraine.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s job may now be at risk due to relying on Democratic votes to pass the bill, which hard-right Republican representatives warned would have consequences. “It’s good news for the American people, because the government will not shut down and a needless crisis will have been averted saving millions of Americans,” said President Biden in a press conference on Sunday afternoon.





