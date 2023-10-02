ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Man arrested for involvement in Tupac Shakur’s murder

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Las Vegas police arrested Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis, 60, for allegedly ordering the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996. Davis was arrested early Friday morning near his home. According to police, Davis is the only suspect in the case still alive.

In Nevada, a defendant doesn’t need to kill to be charged with murder. Aiding someone else in committing a murder can lead to a felony conviction. Davis’ indictment does not say that he pulled the trigger, but attests to his alleged encouragement for others to commit the crime. Davis was indicted with one count of murder with a deadly weapon. Shakur was 25 years old and would be age 52 had he survived the gunshot.





