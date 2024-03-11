POLITICS NEWS – HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge to resign

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced that she is resigning on March 22. Fudge has served as the Housing and Urban Development Secretary since President Biden’s administration began. Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman will serve as acting secretary following Fudge’s departure, according to the White House.

“From her time as a mayor, to her years as a fierce advocate in the U.S. House of Representatives, Marcia’s vision, passion, and focus on increasing economic opportunity have been assets to our country,” said Biden in a statement from the White House. “I’m grateful for all of her contributions toward a housing system that works for all Americans, and I wish her well in her next chapter.”





