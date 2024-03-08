Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»VIRGINIA NEWS – Israeli flag displayed at Alexandria polling station, Director of Elections apologizes

VIRGINIA NEWS – Israeli flag displayed at Alexandria polling station, Director of Elections apologizes

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Virginia News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

An Israeli flag was displayed behind a voting machine in an Alexandria polling station located at the Beth El Hebrew Congregation precinct on Super Tuesday. A voter filed a complaint with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), America’s largest Muslim civil liberities organization. “According to a complaint filed with CAIR, a local voter in Alexandria went to her polling place and noticed the flag above the voting machine,” said the organization in a statement. “There were no other Israeli flags present inside the room, leading the complainant to conclude that the flag had been deliberately placed over the voting machine to make a political statement.”

The Director of Elections and General Registrar, Angela Maniglia, issued an apology, “During the afternoon of today’s primary election, the City of Alexandria’s Office of Voter Registration & Elections was made aware of an Israeli flag located behind a voting machine at the Beth El Hebrew Congregation precinct,” said the statement. “The layout of the polling place was not meant in any way to send a political or religious message. To the extent that any voter was made to feel uncomfortable by the location of the voting equipment, we sincerely apologize.”



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.