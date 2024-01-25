MARYLAND NEWS – Trump qualifies for Maryland presidential primary ballot

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Maryland Secretary of State Susan Lee certified former President Donald Trump to appear on Maryland’s 2024 Democratic and Republican Presidential primary ballots. Maryland is traditionally a Democratic-leaning state as the last Republican presidential candidate to win the state was George H. W. Bush in 1988.

Maine and Colorado both decided to keep Trump off of their state’s ballots. The Supreme Court will make a final decision on the former president’s ballot eligibility.





