Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

George Porcha, 53, the former girls basketball coach at Washington-Liberty High School (formerly named Washington-Lee High School), has been charged with sexually-based offenses of minors. The offenses occurred during 2000 and 2003 when Porcha was the coach.

The Arlington County Police Department Special Victims Unit is actively investigating the allegations against Porcha and has asked for any potential victims to contact the department.