VIRGINIA NEWS – Alexandria residents sue city over ending zoning protections

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A group of Alexandria residents are suing the city over a bill passed in November that ended single-family-only zoning. The bill was passed unanimously by the city council and states that developers can construct homes with up to four units in Alexandria.

“In other words, the purpose of the Zoning Administration is not to broaden access to traditionally single-family neighborhoods and to create affordable housing reversing generational impacts, but to simply create more housing – not affordable housing and not homeowners – by sacrificing the single-family home in Alexandria” the lawsuit states. “This is unreasonable.”





